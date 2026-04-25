New Anti-drone, Anti Trench Weapon – Precision, Semi Auto Grenade Launcher

New weapon for US soldiers can wipe out drones and enemy in trenches with rapid fire air burst grenades. These are $50K per gun for the version being reviewed. This is a follow up to previously failed grenade weapons.

One shot clears a room or can take a section of trench.

Semi auto grenade launcher with a flat shot for accuracy

Better power than prior rapid fire grenades and a better blast pattern. It can hit within 2 inches at 100 meters. Pretty accurate out to 500 meters.

42 pellet inside one type of round which is like 4 shotgun blasts in one shot.

They are working an anti armor round with a tungsten penetrator or an explosive tip with a tungsten follower.