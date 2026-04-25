New Anti-drone, Anti Trench Weapon – Precision, Semi Auto Grenade Launcher

New weapon for US soldiers can wipe out drones and enemy in trenches with rapid fire air burst grenades. These are $50K per gun for the version being reviewed. This is a follow up to previously failed grenade weapons.
One shot clears a room or can take a section of trench.
Semi auto grenade launcher with a flat shot for accuracy
Better power than prior rapid fire grenades and a better blast pattern. It can hit within 2 inches at 100 meters. Pretty accurate out to 500 meters.
42 pellet inside one type of round which is like 4 shotgun blasts in one shot.
They are working an anti armor round with a tungsten penetrator or an explosive tip with a tungsten follower.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.