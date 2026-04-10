NEXT LEVEL BREAKTHROUGHS for AI, Space and Tesla Technology

There are huge breakthroughs coming in 2026 for space, Tesla technology and AI.
SPACE BREAKTHROUGHS
Early May SpaceX Starship V3 Flight 12
June SpaceX Flight 13 Orbital
Second Half V3 Satellites 10-20 Flights, 400-1000 Satellites
$100-200 Per Kg with 10+ booster reuses
April 30 FCC Internet Broadband Power will be approved that will enable 1 Gbps-2 GBPS Starlink download speeds in 2027.
Educational Discussions
Brian Wang identified the Echostar – Pre-SpaceX IPO opportunity 6 months ago.
Accredited Investors can sign up for educational discussion and Q&A with Brian Wang.
TESLA
TODAY FSD Approved in the Netherlands
FSD 14.3 Out and the rewrites should enable faster releases of upgrades.
Soon FSD 14.3.X
FSD 15.X
Cybercabs should start scaling this month.
V3 Optimus will be shown in Q2 and will start scaling.
There will be AI breakthroughs in algorithms.
Continual/online learning
Long-term memory / hierarchical memory
World models – realworld physics
Advanced reasoning & hierarchical planning
Consistent, multi-step thinking
Merging LLMs with search/planning.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.