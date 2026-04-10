NEXT LEVEL BREAKTHROUGHS for AI, Space and Tesla Technology

There are huge breakthroughs coming in 2026 for space, Tesla technology and AI.

SPACE BREAKTHROUGHS

Early May SpaceX Starship V3 Flight 12

June SpaceX Flight 13 Orbital

Second Half V3 Satellites 10-20 Flights, 400-1000 Satellites

$100-200 Per Kg with 10+ booster reuses

April 30 FCC Internet Broadband Power will be approved that will enable 1 Gbps-2 GBPS Starlink download speeds in 2027.

Educational Discussions

Brian Wang identified the Echostar – Pre-SpaceX IPO opportunity 6 months ago.

Accredited Investors can sign up for educational discussion and Q&A with Brian Wang.

TESLA

TODAY FSD Approved in the Netherlands

FSD 14.3 Out and the rewrites should enable faster releases of upgrades.

Soon FSD 14.3.X

FSD 15.X

Cybercabs should start scaling this month.

V3 Optimus will be shown in Q2 and will start scaling.

There will be AI breakthroughs in algorithms.

Continual/online learning

Long-term memory / hierarchical memory

World models – realworld physics

Advanced reasoning & hierarchical planning

Consistent, multi-step thinking

Merging LLMs with search/planning.