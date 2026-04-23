OpenAI GPT 5.5 Has Good Ranking Scores But Is It Better?

OpenAI GPT-5.5 tops the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index by 3 points, breaking a three-way tie with Anthropic and Google. There is indication that is faster and has some good results but some results are mid. More time is needed. It is a good model but it does not appear to be groundbreaking.

OpenAI topping five headline evaluations: GPT-5.5 (xhigh) leads Terminal-Bench Hard, GDPval-AA and our newly hosted APEX-Agents-AA. The model trails only other OpenAI models in CritPt and AA-LCR, and comes second to Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview on three additional evaluations. The largest gains are on AA-Omniscience (+14 pts), our knowledge and hallucination benchmark, and τ²-Bench Telecom (+7 pts), a customer service agent benchmark.

➤ 20% more expensive to run our Intelligence Index: Per-token pricing has doubled from GPT-5.4 to $5/$30 per 1M input/output tokens. However, a ~40% token use reduction largely absorbs the hike – resulting in a net ~+20% cost to run our Intelligence Index.

GPT-5.5 takes OpenAI back to the clear number one in AI. OpenAI’s new model tops the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index by 3 points, breaking a three-way tie with Anthropic and Google OpenAI gave us pre-release access to test all five reasoning effort levels: xhigh, high,… pic.twitter.com/RYnEwlIo9D — Artificial Analysis (@ArtificialAnlys) April 23, 2026

There are also new open source Chinese models.