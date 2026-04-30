Q1 Earnings and AI Surprises for Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and TESLA Semi Mass Production

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Q1 Earnings and AI Surprises for Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and TESLA Semi Mass Production.

Google EPS of $5.11 beat expectations of $2.63.
Revenue of $109.9B beat expectations of $107.2B

Search: +16% YoY Q1
Youtube: +11.7% YoY
Q1 Cloud: +50%
YoY FY26 Capex 175B – 185B
FY26 EPS: $11.7

Amazon Bedrock had 170% growth instead of 60%. This is showing the Amazon leading edge is growing faster.

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