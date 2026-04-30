Q1 Earnings and AI Surprises for Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and TESLA Semi Mass Production.
Google EPS of $5.11 beat expectations of $2.63.
Revenue of $109.9B beat expectations of $107.2B
Search: +16% YoY Q1
Youtube: +11.7% YoY
Q1 Cloud: +50%
YoY FY26 Capex 175B – 185B
FY26 EPS: $11.7
Amazon Bedrock had 170% growth instead of 60%. This is showing the Amazon leading edge is growing faster.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.