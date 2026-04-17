SP500 to 7300+, TESLA to $430 Next Week or Two. Multi-year AI Boom Will Continue

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Business deals with Intel, Samsung and TSMC will boost Tesla and XAI supply and demand challenges. How will Terafab and Teralab fit into the plan.

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