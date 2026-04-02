Bloomberg reports SpaceX boosted its target IPO valuation above $2 trillion.
According to people familiar with the matter, SpaceX and its advisers are already floating this figure to prospective investors. Testing-the-waters briefings (where they share more supporting details) are scheduled to begin in the coming week.
Breaking: SpaceX boosted its target IPO valuation above $2 trillion as the world’s most valuable startup gears up to pitch potentially the biggest-ever market debut https://t.co/FTiCNAa3pe
— Bloomberg (@business) April 2, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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3 thoughts on “SpaceX Discusses Over $2 Trillion IPO Valuation”
This is going to be the largest IPO in corporate history. SpaceX has been quietly reorganizing itself to have all of the tools required for this century of global expansion out into the Cosmos. It is the destiny of Humans to explore and find boundless treasure out into the Solar System, however, that requires the boldness and acumen of very gifted employees/management, there is very little reward for being late to this party!.
Buyer beware. The thinnest stock float of any major corporation in history means future stock dilution is guaranteed for years, or decades, to come. And valuations from most people are less than $2t.
From Grok: https://x.com/i/grok/share/3d4a573b41a74edc9584fa28f1845b80
SpaceX has confidentially filed for an IPO (as of early April 2026), with reports pointing to a potential listing around June 2026. The company is targeting a massive valuation in the $1.5–1.75 trillion range (with some speculation even higher) and aims to raise $50–75 billion (or more) in fresh capital.
reuters.com
Expected Share Float. The public float (newly issued shares available to the public immediately after the IPO) is expected to be very small relative to total shares outstanding: Approximately 3–5% of total equity (or roughly 3.3% in some specific modeling at a $1.5T valuation to raise ~$50B).
morningstar.com
This is described as one of the thinnest large-cap floats in modern history, with plans for less than 5% of equity floated initially.
global.morningstar.com
This low float means most existing shares (held by insiders like Elon Musk, early investors, institutions, and employees) would remain locked up or restricted post-IPO, with the tradeable supply expanding later as lock-up periods expire. Analysts note this structure could contribute to high initial volatility and strong demand pressure (including from index inclusion expectations). Retail Allocation Within the IPO. Of the shares offered in the IPO itself (i.e., the primary offering portion), SpaceX is reportedly considering allocating up to 30% to retail investors. This is significantly higher than the typical 5–10% retail slice in most IPOs (and earlier expectations of >20%). The goal appears to be broader accessibility and leveraging Musk’s fan base for potential price stability.
finance.yahoo.com
Note that the 30% retail figure refers to the allocation of the IPO offering (the new/primary shares being sold), not the overall post-IPO public float or total company shares. The vast majority of the company (~95%+) would still be held by pre-IPO owners initially.
Key Context and Caveats Dual-class structure — Plans likely include this to let Musk and insiders retain voting control despite dilution from the offering.
reuters.com
Proceeds use — Funding Starship development, Starlink expansion, and other growth.
Uncertainties — All details (exact valuation, raise size, float percentage, timeline) remain fluid and subject to SEC review, market conditions, and final decisions. No official prospectus has been made public yet.
Historical precedent for low-float IPOs often leads to significant post-listing price swings due to limited supply.
These figures are based on consistent reporting from multiple sources as of early April 2026; expect more precise details once the S-1 filing becomes public. The IPO would be the largest on record by proceeds if targets hold.
A fundamental analysis would be in place