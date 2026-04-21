SpaceX Has Option to Buy Cursor for $60 Billion – XAI and Cursor Try to Catch Athropic Claude Code

SpaceXAI and Cursor_ai are partners trying to catch up to Anthropic and Claude Code. XAI data center and hundreds of thousands of chips can power Cursor Composer 2.

The combination of Cursor’s leading product and distribution to expert software engineers with SpaceX’s million H100 equivalent Colossus training supercomputer will allow us to build the world’s most useful models.

Cursor has also given SpaceX the right to acquire Cursor later this year for $60 billion or pay $10 billion for our work together.

Cursor stopped being just an editor in March. They shipped Composer 2, their own model, and it beat Claude Opus 4.6 on Terminal-Bench at one-tenth the price. The catch is that frontier coding models need frontier compute, and the only labs with frontier compute are the same ones building competing coding products. OpenAI shipped Codex. Anthropic shipped Claude Code. Google has Gemini CLI. Cursor was renting capacity from every company trying to kill it.

XAI Colossus and Colossus 2 give the compute 230,000 GPUs in Memphis today in Colossus 1 and another 550,000 chips in Colossus 2. 1 million by year end in Colossus 2. Cursor is renting tens of thousands of those chips to train Composer 3. SpaceX-XAI is also building Grok Code. Either Cursor Composer wins or Grok Code wins. If Grok Code wins, XAI SpaceX pay $10 billion and walk. If Composer 3 wins then SpaceX-XAI buys Cursor.

Cursor gave up the right to be acquired by anyone else for one year. Got training compute at a scale no other lab would sell them. Got $10 billion guaranteed if Elon walks. OpenAI tried to buy Cursor in early 2025 and got rejected. Cursor stays independent for at least 12 more months and gets to train on the biggest cluster on earth doing it.

Elon has a one-year option to buy Cursor. Will pay $10 billion for this right and will pay $60 billion to actually do the deal.

SpaceXAI and @cursor_ai are now working closely together to create the world’s best coding and knowledge work AI. The combination of Cursor’s leading product and distribution to expert software engineers with SpaceX’s million H100 equivalent Colossus training supercomputer will… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 21, 2026

This is wild. SpaceX now has the right to BUY Cursor for $60B. Or pay them $10 billion to walk away. To put it in perspective, Cursor was worth $9.9 billion total in May of last year. Let's have a closer look at the numbers. Start with the $60 billion. Cursor was already… pic.twitter.com/W6gtrZQ3oy — Aakash Gupta (@aakashgupta) April 21, 2026