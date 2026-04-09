SpaceX Starship 13 Should be the First Orbital Flight

Starship FCC licenses for Flight 12 and 13 have been modified.

Starship Flight 12’s license includes a suborbital first and second stage. Currently, SpaceX is looking at a late April or early May launch for Starship 12.

Starship Flight 13’s now says suborbital first stage and ORBITAL second stage. Starship 13 is looking at an end of May or early June launch.

Starship FCC licenses for Flight 12 and 13 have been modified. Starship Flight 12’s license includes a suborbital first and second stage. Starship Flight 13’s now says suborbital first stage and ORBITAL second stage. Links:https://t.co/qSvcAAuq8qhttps://t.co/GCnHsMUFWG pic.twitter.com/gA5sVYnD3F — Ship 25 (@Flight2Starship) April 6, 2026