SpaceX Will Buy Cursor

Cursor is already at ~$2 Billion ARR (annual recurring revenue as of February 2026) and was on track to triple to over $6 billion ARR by the end of 2026 even before the xAI deal. The brand-new partnership with xAI/SpaceX gives them massive Colossus supercomputer access, which removes their biggest remaining bottleneck and should let them scale faster than their already insane trajectory while pushing them toward profitability this year or early 2027. Superior models from XAI and Cursor (Composer 3) could drive even faster growth. They could get to $10B+ ARR by year-end. The product becomes materially better than competitors, pulling in more seats and new logos at warp speed.

They have more revenue than XAI does (not including X or SpaceX) and it is revenue in the AI market that is most important right now.

SpaceX-XAI will buy them even if the LLM part of the coding were inferior to Grok Code. They need the superior market access, revenue, revenue growth, share of the developer market and the coding data.

Delaying the purchase is just so the financials look better for the IPO and to move the mechanics of the acquisition after the IPO.