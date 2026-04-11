SpaceX Will Have Static Fire Testing of All 33 Engines

Starlink V3 launches with Starship will carry 25 to 50 times more bandwidth than a Falcon flight with V2, depending on how you count it.

Starship will also launch 100+ times more per year than Falcon (mostly AI sats).

Probably ~20k comms satellites per year at ~2 tons/sat. High mass flux to orbiy.

Elon Musk says Starship will also launch 100+ times more per year than Falcon (mostly AI sats). This would be 16,000 launches per year. Probably ~20k comms satellites per year at ~2 tons/sat. High mass flux to orbit.

200 V4 Starship launches per year would put 20,000 communications satellites in orbit.

$500 billion per year to $2 trillion per year in broadband internet and direct to cellphone revenue.

Superheavy’s evolution has been quite something to watch over the years! 😍

📸: @BocaChicaGal | @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/mxirCwx42Y — Niall Anderson (@INiallAnderson) April 11, 2026

Starship and Super Heavy move out to continue preflight testing pic.twitter.com/zYN1fkvNIk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 12, 2026

Superheavy’s evolution has been quite something to watch over the years! 😍

📸: @BocaChicaGal | @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/mxirCwx42Y — Niall Anderson (@INiallAnderson) April 11, 2026