SpaceX Will Have Static Fire Testing of All 33 Engines

Starlink V3 launches with Starship will carry 25 to 50 times more bandwidth than a Falcon flight with V2, depending on how you count it.
Starship will also launch 100+ times more per year than Falcon (mostly AI sats).
Probably ~20k comms satellites per year at ~2 tons/sat. High mass flux to orbiy.
Elon Musk says Starship will also launch 100+ times more per year than Falcon (mostly AI sats). This would be 16,000 launches per year. Probably ~20k comms satellites per year at ~2 tons/sat. High mass flux to orbit.
200 V4 Starship launches per year would put 20,000 communications satellites in orbit.
$500 billion per year to $2 trillion per year in broadband internet and direct to cellphone revenue.
Superheavy’s evolution has been quite something to watch over the years! 😍
📸: @BocaChicaGal | @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/mxirCwx42Y
— Niall Anderson (@INiallAnderson) April 11, 2026
Starship and Super Heavy move out to continue preflight testing pic.twitter.com/zYN1fkvNIk
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 12, 2026
Superheavy’s evolution has been quite something to watch over the years! 😍
📸: @BocaChicaGal | @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/mxirCwx42Y
— Niall Anderson (@INiallAnderson) April 11, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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