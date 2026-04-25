SpaceX XAI 2027

SpaceX dish production is ramping toward 50,000 dishes/day. It is already at ~25k/day recently. The high speed internet subscriber base could more than double to ~20–25 million by end of 2026 and then ~50 million in 2027. This will be about $25-30 billion of revenue by the end of 2026 when including launch revenue. The 2027 revenue could be about $40-50 billion.

Cursor built its own model but was compute-starved. They have tens of thousands of enterprise customers and 1 million developers as users. They were generating about $2.7 billion annual runrate revenue but were paying more to Anthropic and OpenAI. If they can switch customers over to their own LLM or XAI Grok Code then their cost of goods will drop to profitability. The whole AI coding space is surging and demand is more than supply. They were on track to get to at $6 billion revenue by end of 2026 but with more compute to train and compute to serve their models they should have far faster growth. $10-30 billion per year annual runrate is possible. The SpaceX-XAI buying Cursor deal will likely be a huge win.