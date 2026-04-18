Stocks Are Winners Take Most – and Who are the Top 30 Stock Winners from 2017-2025

The U.S. stock market has been one of the greatest engines of wealth creation in human history. From 1926 to 2025, it generated nearly $91 trillion in shareholder wealth. Most stocks are not wealth creators – they are wealth destroyers.

Only 48% of stocks deliver positive returns over their lifetime.

Just 41% outperformed Treasury bills.

Only 27.6% outperformed the market itself.

Out of 29,754 stocks studied over the past century, just:

1,082 stocks (3.6%) created 100% of net wealth.

The remaining 96.4% of stocks collectively matched Treasury bills.

The top long-term performers generated annual returns in the range of 12% to 16% – not dramatically higher than the market.

The Market Is Becoming More Concentrated

If this dynamic sounds extreme, it is becoming even more so.

In earlier research covering 1926–2016:

89 companies accounted for half of all wealth creation.

With updated data through 2025:

Just 46 companies now account for half of all wealth.

Even more telling, from 2017 to 2025:

The top 30 companies generated over 60% of all wealth created.

Winner Take Most

Markets are increasingly driven by:

Scale advantages

Technology platforms

Network effects

Possibly artificial intelligence

Rethinking Risk

Traditional finance defines risk as volatility – the ups and downs of stock prices.

The real risk is not volatility. It is missing the outperforming outliers.

Failing to identify at least some winners is big problem.

The majority of wealth creation from 2017–2025, a clear pattern emerges:

Nvidia

Apple

Microsoft

Alphabet

Amazon

Broadcom

Tesla

Meta

Oracle

Palantir

Micron

Netflix

Visa & Mastercard