Terafab Equipment and Chip Orders

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Elon Musk is ordering equipment for the Terafab with the capacity to process 3,000 wafers per month. 36,000 wafers per year. 3-4 million chips per year.

There could be similar numbers from Intel fabs in 2027 and perhaps double from each of Samsung and TSMC.

This could be 10+ million chips per year in 2027 and more in 2028. This will 10+ Gigawatts in 2027 scaling to 100+ Gigawatts in 2030.

This will be millions of chips in Tesla cars, Tesla cybercabs, Tesla Optimus, XAI and Tesla AI data centers and AI data centers in space.

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