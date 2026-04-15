Terafab Equipment and Chip Orders

Elon Musk is ordering equipment for the Terafab with the capacity to process 3,000 wafers per month. 36,000 wafers per year. 3-4 million chips per year.

There could be similar numbers from Intel fabs in 2027 and perhaps double from each of Samsung and TSMC.

This could be 10+ million chips per year in 2027 and more in 2028. This will 10+ Gigawatts in 2027 scaling to 100+ Gigawatts in 2030.

This will be millions of chips in Tesla cars, Tesla cybercabs, Tesla Optimus, XAI and Tesla AI data centers and AI data centers in space.

🚨 Elon Musk pushing Terafab at “light speed” Tesla-SpaceX teams are already contacting major chip suppliers (Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research) for tools, pricing, and fast timelines, even offering premium payments for priority. The Terafab team also asked chip… pic.twitter.com/pZ2Jno9esu — Herbert Ong (@herbertong) April 16, 2026