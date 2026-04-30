Tesla Added at Least Six Unsupervised Robotaxi in Texas

Tesla is up to at least 25 Unsupervised vehicles in Texas per the robotaxitracker. Robotaxi tracker is crowdsourced. This means someone who took a ride in a Tesla robotaxi in Texas has to report the license plate to the app or website. They miss over half of the known Waymo vehicles.

Austin 19

Dallas 3

Houston 3

This is 6 unsupervised added today and the robotaxi tracker could be missing cars. There are parking lots with 80 robotaxi vehicles in each ready to add to the fleets.

If this the wave of those parked vehicles being added over the next few days to weeks, then by mid-May there could be 200-400 unsupervised robotaxi in Texas. There are hundrdeds of cybercabs that can be added as well.

Tesla is up to at least 25 Unsupervised vehicles in Texas Austin 19

Dallas 3

Houston 3 This is 6 unsupervised added today and the robotaxi tracker could be missing cars. There are parking lots with 80 robotaxi vehicles in each ready to add to the fleets. @RandyWKirk1… pic.twitter.com/SEHrGIule5 — nextbigfuture (@nextbigfuture) April 30, 2026