Tesla AI5 Chip Tapeout

The Tesla_AI chip design team has taped out the AI5 chip.
AI6, Dojo3 & other exciting chips in work.
Tesla is working with Samsung and TSMC and they have started working with Intel chips.
There are shortages of GPU, CPU, energy and memory for AI data centers.
Congrats to the @Tesla_AI chip design team on taping out AI5!
AI6, Dojo3 & other exciting chips in work. pic.twitter.com/hm54TdIzBx
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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