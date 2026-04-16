Tesla Continues Slow Increase of Unsupervised Robotaxi in Austin – Now 13 Unsupervised

There are now 13 unsupervised Tesla robotaxi in Austin. There was a 2 months at the 8-10 unsupervised level. Three were added over the last 10 days. This would suggest about 20 by mid next week.

NHTSA has reported no accidents in the Feb-Mid March timeframe.

There are hundreds of Cybercabs ready roll into Austin as unsupervised. This could be the level at the end of May. A few hundred unsupervised in Austin.