There are now 13 unsupervised Tesla robotaxi in Austin. There was a 2 months at the 8-10 unsupervised level. Three were added over the last 10 days. This would suggest about 20 by mid next week.
NHTSA has reported no accidents in the Feb-Mid March timeframe.
There are hundreds of Cybercabs ready roll into Austin as unsupervised. This could be the level at the end of May. A few hundred unsupervised in Austin.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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1 thought on “Tesla Continues Slow Increase of Unsupervised Robotaxi in Austin – Now 13 Unsupervised”
Slow at first, then all at once, erm, I mean: Slow at first, then still slow later.