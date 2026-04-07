Tesla FSD 14.3 Makes Improvements But Setting Up for Big Release

Tesla FSD V14.3 first drive impressions

• Highway follow distance is more comfortable

• Quicker take off from stop signs after coming to a complete stop

• Highway lane change hesitation from previous versions seems gone for me

• The navigation routes it takes are still sometimes confusing

• It understood detour signs correctly on its way to a Supercharger, but got confused after with how to navigate to the Supercharger. It eventually figured it out.

• For the most part, FSD does seem to be choosing parking spots closer to the designation, which is good, but not noticing a big change in parking behavior overall.

• Blinker activates later than previous version of FSD, a nice improvement

• Speed profiles seem mostly the same

Not noticing huge changes yet. V14.3 does need some smoothening out.

V14.3 feels like it’s setting the stage for something larger to come, and that further reasoning capabilities will be added in future FSD updates.

Tesla FSD V14.3 first drive impressions: • Highway follow distance is more comfortable

• Quicker take off from stop signs after coming to a complete stop

• Highway lane change hesitation from previous versions seems gone for me

• The navigation routes it takes are still… pic.twitter.com/drQ5Vg2RTI — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 8, 2026