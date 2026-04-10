Tesla FSD Supervised Approved in Netherlands

Dutch regulators (RDW), which just approved Tesla FSD (Supervised) in the Netherlands. They have just issued an official statement.
Due to the continuous strict monitoring of the driver in the vehicle, the system is safer than other driver assistance systems. We have thoroughly researched and checked this system, more than a year and a half.
The RDW has issued a type approval for Tesla’s driver’s assistance system, FSD Supervised. This driver’s assistance system has been extensively researched and tested on our test track and on public roads for more than a half years. Safety is paramount for the RDW. The proper use of this driver’s system makes a positive contribution to road safety.”
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