Tesla Misses Q1 Analyst Target But Regains Global Battery EV Lead

Tesla has regained the global lead in BEV deliveries, as BYD’s BEV sales dropped significantly in the first quarter.

Tesla had 358023 BEV sales globally in Q1 2026 while BYD had 310,389.

Tesla China Mar wholesale deliveries jump as market recovers. Tesla China’s wholesale volume reached 85,670 vehicles in March, representing a 46.20% increase from the previous month

CPCA estimated China’s passenger NEV wholesale sales reached 1.12 million units in March, with BYD topping all automakers and Tesla ranking third.

Tesla has regained the global lead in BEV deliveries, as BYD's BEV sales dropped significantly in the first quarter. https://t.co/29ySqyD4x5 pic.twitter.com/VuMHr2DTXF — CnEVPost (@CnEVPost) April 2, 2026

BYD did well to recover to 300,000 sales for March 2026.