Tesla Optimus Talk

Konstantinos Laskaris, Tesla Lead Director of Optimus, at the ETH Robotics Club INSPIRE Talk in Switzerland. Konstantinos presented Optimus 2.5 and the work behind it and its predecessors. Here are some highlights from the talk.

The sim-to-real gap is propaganda.

“It’s not a gap if you haven’t tried to model your robot properly.”

Hardware matters more than most people think. If you can’t replicate human motion on hardware, no amount of real-world data will save you.

Tendon-driven hands are the way. Anything with motors physically cannot reproduce human muscle force density.

Not a preference: a physics constraint.

On physics engines: don’t constrain yourself to what exists.

His challenge to the community: do you even understand how physics works? Go build your own simulation. Reproduce the fidelity YOU need.

Optimus V3 is coming soon. It won’t be sold to the public. It won’t go to factories.

First customer? Tesla itself.

They’re building a Bot Academy. A secure environment where robots learn tasks from scratch.

Example: hold and operate a drill.

Optimus V3 is coming soon. It won’t be sold to the public. It won’t go to factories. First customer? Tesla itself. They’re building a “Bot Academy”: a secure environment where robots learn tasks from scratch. Example: hold and operate a drill. — odesha (@oskrt_dvs) April 3, 2026