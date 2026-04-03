Konstantinos Laskaris (Tesla Optimus Program Lead/Director) gave an INSPIRE keynote talk at the ETH Robotics Club in Zurich on April 2, 2026 (attended by 400+ students and robotics enthusiasts). He presented Optimus 2.5 (and predecessors), showcased the robot live, discussed hardware progress, and revealed slides on Optimus Gen 3 as the first “mass manufacturable” model.
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1 thought on “Tesla Optimus V3 Ready for Mass Production”
Now all they need is the software… as if they’ll ever get there. Also note, unless there is some kind of a breakthrough, robot hands will continue to be greatly inferior to human hands where lots of things that any child could easily do would be impossible for a robot to do. For example use scissors, pick up delicate things or start a screw by hand.