Tesla Optimus V3 Ready for Mass Production

by

Konstantinos Laskaris (Tesla Optimus Program Lead/Director) gave an INSPIRE keynote talk at the ETH Robotics Club in Zurich on April 2, 2026 (attended by 400+ students and robotics enthusiasts). He presented Optimus 2.5 (and predecessors), showcased the robot live, discussed hardware progress, and revealed slides on Optimus Gen 3 as the first “mass manufacturable” model.

Screenshot

1 thought on “Tesla Optimus V3 Ready for Mass Production”

  1. Now all they need is the software… as if they’ll ever get there. Also note, unless there is some kind of a breakthrough, robot hands will continue to be greatly inferior to human hands where lots of things that any child could easily do would be impossible for a robot to do. For example use scissors, pick up delicate things or start a screw by hand.

    Reply

Leave a Comment