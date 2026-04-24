TESLA Q1 Was Confusing. Technical and Business Decoding Is Required

Tesla financial and operations numbers like free cash flow and margin were growing. Those were good things.

They beat on earnings and other forecasted metrics.

However, the discussion about higher capital expenditures spooked Wall Street. There was also not a hard core locked in timeline for scaled unsupervised robotaxi.

The growth in FSD and the improvement in FSD is financially impactful. There is the growth in FSD subscriptions from about 330,000 to 500000.

This will surge as the Total Addressable Market for FSD will more than double with FSD authorized in Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea and China.



This will mean continued growth in margin each quarter and surprises of increased car sales.

This is less than going beyond 100,000 unsupervised fully utilized robotaxi but there will be robotaxi growth.