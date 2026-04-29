Tesla Semi Truck Has Officially Started Mass Production

Tesla Semi mass production has officially begun.
Long Range
• Range: ~500 miles
• 4680 cells
• Fully electric steering assist (vs hydraulic before)
• Uses beefed up Cybertruck actuators
• 48 volt architecture
• Powertrain: 3 independent motors on rear axles
• Drive Power: Up to 800 kW
• Curb Weight: 23,000 lbs
• Energy Consumption: 1.7 kWh per mile
• Fast Charging: Up to 60% of range in 30 mins
• Charge Type: MCS 3.2
• ePTO (Electric Power Take Off): Up to 25 kW
$290,000 before destination charges.
Short Range / Standard Range Tesla Semi
Range: ~325 miles (at full 82,000 lbs GCW)
Curb weight: less than 20,000 lbs (lighter battery pack, shorter wheelbase for better maneuverability)
Energy consumption: 1.7 kWh per mile
Powertrain: 3 independent motors on rear axles
Drive power: Up to 800 kW
Fast charging: Up to 60% of range in 30 minutes (MCS 3.2 charger. Oeak ~1.2 MW capable)
ePTO (Electric Power Take-Off): Up to 25 kW
Other notes: Uses 4680 cells (designed for 1 million-mile drivetrain life), 48V architecture, fully electric steering assist.
Price: Approximately $250,000–$260,000 (pre-destination fees/taxes; based on customer quotes reported in early 2026).
Diesel Freightliner Cascadia
Price for New 2026 models typically $155k–$208k.
Efficiency is ~9 mpg is a solid real-world average for modern newer Cascadia (varies 7–10+ mpg depending on load/route).
Payload/GCW is comparable 82k GCW capability with lower curb weight than most EVs.
Current Diesel Fuel Costs (April 2026)
60-80 cents per mile for fuel (9 mpg) versus 14-34 cents per mile for Tesla Semi Electric.
1.7 kWh at Wholesale electricity 8-20 cents in the USA per kwh. At superchargers, 40 cents per kWh for 68 cents per kWh. Expensive top-up to get back to the charging depot. Pepsi and other clients are going from their warehouses with charging and returning to the same location.
United States National on-highway diesel average is ~$5.35–$5.60 per gallon. There have been spikes from iran war and Hormuz events. Retail pumps vary by region $4.20–$5.75. Fleets often pay slightly less via bulk contracts.
Europe (EU average)
€1.94–2.02 per liter (~$8.00–$8.40 per gallon equivalent, depending on exchange rate). Prices are significantly higher due to taxes (varies by country: e.g., Netherlands ~€2.46/L, cheaper in Eastern Europe).
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “Tesla Semi Truck Has Officially Started Mass Production”
Supercharging has become too expensive.
Big disappointment. If they could have matched existing diesel prices, while being cheaper over time, it would be a slam dunk. bummer.