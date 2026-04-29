Tesla Semi Truck Has Officially Started Mass Production

Tesla Semi mass production has officially begun.

Long Range

•⁠ ⁠Range: ~500 miles

•⁠ ⁠4680 cells

•⁠ ⁠Fully electric steering assist (vs hydraulic before)

•⁠ ⁠Uses beefed up Cybertruck actuators

•⁠ ⁠48 volt architecture

•⁠ ⁠Powertrain: 3 independent motors on rear axles

•⁠ ⁠Drive Power: Up to 800 kW

•⁠ ⁠Curb Weight: 23,000 lbs

•⁠ ⁠Energy Consumption: 1.7 kWh per mile

•⁠ ⁠Fast Charging: Up to 60% of range in 30 mins

•⁠ ⁠Charge Type: MCS 3.2

•⁠ ⁠ePTO (Electric Power Take Off): Up to 25 kW

$290,000 before destination charges.

Short Range / Standard Range Tesla Semi

Range: ~325 miles (at full 82,000 lbs GCW)

Curb weight: less than 20,000 lbs (lighter battery pack, shorter wheelbase for better maneuverability)

Energy consumption: 1.7 kWh per mile

Powertrain: 3 independent motors on rear axles

Drive power: Up to 800 kW

Fast charging: Up to 60% of range in 30 minutes (MCS 3.2 charger. Oeak ~1.2 MW capable)

ePTO (Electric Power Take-Off): Up to 25 kW

Other notes: Uses 4680 cells (designed for 1 million-mile drivetrain life), 48V architecture, fully electric steering assist.

Price: Approximately $250,000–$260,000 (pre-destination fees/taxes; based on customer quotes reported in early 2026).

Diesel Freightliner Cascadia

Price for New 2026 models typically $155k–$208k.

Efficiency is ~9 mpg is a solid real-world average for modern newer Cascadia (varies 7–10+ mpg depending on load/route).

Payload/GCW is comparable 82k GCW capability with lower curb weight than most EVs.

Current Diesel Fuel Costs (April 2026)

60-80 cents per mile for fuel (9 mpg) versus 14-34 cents per mile for Tesla Semi Electric.

1.7 kWh at Wholesale electricity 8-20 cents in the USA per kwh. At superchargers, 40 cents per kWh for 68 cents per kWh. Expensive top-up to get back to the charging depot. Pepsi and other clients are going from their warehouses with charging and returning to the same location.

United States National on-highway diesel average is ~$5.35–$5.60 per gallon. There have been spikes from iran war and Hormuz events. Retail pumps vary by region $4.20–$5.75. Fleets often pay slightly less via bulk contracts.

Europe (EU average)

€1.94–2.02 per liter (~$8.00–$8.40 per gallon equivalent, depending on exchange rate). Prices are significantly higher due to taxes (varies by country: e.g., Netherlands ~€2.46/L, cheaper in Eastern Europe).