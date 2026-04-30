TESLA SURGE CHIPS AND AI BEFORE TERAFAB AND TERALAB

Tesla and Elon have huge partnerships to deliver a surge in tens of millions of chips needed for AI domination. They also have increased their AI and model competitiveness.

Tesla and SpaceX tying up with Intel for the most advanced 14nm process chips. This will deliver AI6 and AI7 chips.

Tesla TERAFAB and TERALAB will have vertical integration and scaling. They have all the semiconductor leaders helping the achieve next level AI chips. They have Intel, Samsung and TSMC as partners.