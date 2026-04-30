TESLA SURGE CHIPS AND AI BEFORE TERAFAB AND TERALAB

Tesla and Elon have huge partnerships to deliver a surge in tens of millions of chips needed for AI domination. They also have increased their AI and model competitiveness.
Tesla and SpaceX tying up with Intel for the most advanced 14nm process chips. This will deliver AI6 and AI7 chips.
Tesla TERAFAB and TERALAB will have vertical integration and scaling. They have all the semiconductor leaders helping the achieve next level AI chips. They have Intel, Samsung and TSMC as partners.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.