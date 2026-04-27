TESLA Unsupervised FSD Will Change Everything in 2026 before Robotaxi Scales in 2027

TESLA Unsupervised FSD Will Change Everything in 2026.

TESLA Robotaxis do not crash — they only hesitate and unsupervised FSD will roll out to owners in ~7 months. The driving experience will be transformed.

The full global million-scale robo-taxi is tied to v15, but unsupervised for personal cars + early robotaxi fleet will have meaningful financial and share price impact.

FSD take-rate and margins are actually already improving, This will continue and add 0.5-1.0% margin. They will also improve car sales which will further improve profits and margins.

Optimus production starts August (hundreds to thousands in Q3/Q4 this year) with v3 reveal in July. This can also shift the stock narrative if the demos and deployments are strong.