TESLA Unsupervised FSD Will Change Everything in 2026.
TESLA Robotaxis do not crash — they only hesitate and unsupervised FSD will roll out to owners in ~7 months. The driving experience will be transformed.
The full global million-scale robo-taxi is tied to v15, but unsupervised for personal cars + early robotaxi fleet will have meaningful financial and share price impact.
FSD take-rate and margins are actually already improving, This will continue and add 0.5-1.0% margin. They will also improve car sales which will further improve profits and margins.
Optimus production starts August (hundreds to thousands in Q3/Q4 this year) with v3 reveal in July. This can also shift the stock narrative if the demos and deployments are strong.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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1 thought on “TESLA Unsupervised FSD Will Change Everything in 2026 before Robotaxi Scales in 2027”
Oh my, no Brian, you are completely off. Sorry to say, you are systematically off when it comes to Tesla.
Elon said unsupervised FSD for customers at the end of 2026, which means it will come in middle of 2028. Which is fine.
He also said that the production ramp of Optimus will be extremely slow (S-shaped curve), meaning perhaps a few hundred robots in 2026. Not tens of thousands.
And about robotaxi. It’s not just infinite loops, it’s (surprisingly!) also a question of navigation and mapping which is not OK. Just look at http://www.teslafsdtracker.com. Safety critical interventions are low (but non zero) whereas other interventions are pretty substantian (for FSD 14.X one every 25 miles). If they get 100 unsupervised robotaxis in 2026, then this is fine.
Personally, I think that robotaxi will probably require HW5. Possibly even HW6. Remember that Elon Musk was convinced that HW3 would be sufficient? Well, after a couple of years of banging his head against the wall, he changed his mind. I have a feeling we are in the same position now.
I say all this as a long term Tesla bull.