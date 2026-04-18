Tesla Unsupervised Robotaxi with Paying Passengers in Dallas and Houston

Unsupervised Robotaxi is now rolling out in Dallas & Houston. There is video of paid passengers in cars without human drivers.
This is a surprise to skip over having supervised robotaxi.
This should mean Tesla stock price will pop on Monday and likely start a long run upward.
It seems Tesla is releasing the Robotaxi Kraken.
Robotaxi now rolling out in Dallas & Houston 🤠 pic.twitter.com/G3KFQwqGxB
— Tesla Robotaxi (@robotaxi) April 18, 2026
Tesla has the production capacity to release thousands of regular Model 3 and Y every week and can release thousands of Cybercab.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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