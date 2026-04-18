Tesla Unsupervised Robotaxi with Paying Passengers in Dallas and Houston

Unsupervised Robotaxi is now rolling out in Dallas & Houston. There is video of paid passengers in cars without human drivers.

This is a surprise to skip over having supervised robotaxi.

This should mean Tesla stock price will pop on Monday and likely start a long run upward.

It seems Tesla is releasing the Robotaxi Kraken.

Robotaxi now rolling out in Dallas & Houston 🤠 pic.twitter.com/G3KFQwqGxB — Tesla Robotaxi (@robotaxi) April 18, 2026

Tesla has the production capacity to release thousands of regular Model 3 and Y every week and can release thousands of Cybercab.