Third Blue Origin New Glenn Launch Delayed Until April 17, 2026

The Third launch of the Blue Origin New Glenn has been pushed back 3 more days from the target of last week. This was also a delay from March.
They will try to refly a booster and they will try to launch the second commercial version of an AST Mobile satellite.
🚨Happening Now🚨
Blue Origin is in the process of upending its next New Glenn rocket over at SLC-36! Watch it live over on our 24/7 livestream, Space Coast Live!@NASASpaceflight | https://t.co/2B3Q119t2x pic.twitter.com/yFlo3VIn6x
— MattZ (@wvmattz) April 13, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.