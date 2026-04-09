The next launch of the Blue Origin has been delayed from April 14 to April 16. The rocket sections are still in the Bay and have not been moved out to the launch pad.
This is another important Blue Origin launch. It will be the third New Glenn launch.
AST Space Mobile is launching BlueBird 7 via New Glenn from Launch Complex 36A.
The specs on this Block 2 satellite are
▪️2,400 sq ft communications array
▪️10x bandwidth capacity of Block 1
▪️120 Mbps peak data speeds (voice, full data, video)
▪️Up to 40 MHz beam capacity
It was ten months from the first to the second New Glenn launch. They are trying to launch the third rocket 5 months after the second.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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1 thought on “Two Day Delay for Blue Origin New Glenn”
This is all pretty aggressive and wish them well. If things go as planned they’ll establish themselves as a major player in the launch business.