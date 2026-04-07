Two Week USA-Iran Ceasefire

U.S. officials says the ceasefire begins tonight but will take time for orders to reach individual IRGC units.
US halts all offensive military operations against Iran, per US official. Defensive actions remain in place as ceasefire takes hold. Officials expect delays before Iran’s IRGC fully receives and implements the order.
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