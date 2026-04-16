XAI Renting GPUs to Cursor – Further GPU Rents Enables Breakeven

It is being reported that xAI will rent tens of thousands of GPUS to AI coding company Cursor. It is about $2.5-18 per hour for GPU rentals.

For 10,000 GPUs it would be $15-40 million of rent. For 50,000 GPUs it would be $75 million to $200 million per month.

If XAI was renting half of their installed GPUs to more customers then it about be about 200,000 to 300,000 GPUs. If we consider 200,000 GPUs then it would be about $280 million to $800 million per month. $800 million per month would be $10 billion per year and this would mostly offset the remaining current losses at XAI.

NEWS: xAI plans to supply tens of thousands of GPUs to coding startup Cursor to train its upcoming Composer 2.5 AI model, marking a strategic shift toward providing cloud computing services to third-party developers. The arrangement, according to Business Insider, allows Cursor… — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 16, 2026