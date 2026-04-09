Yael Nardi Joins Minimus to Spearhead Growth Operations as CBO

Tech startup Minimus, which specializes in secure and hardened container images made to eliminate CVE risk, is proud to announce the appointment of Yael Nardi as Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this newly established role, Nardi will lead the company’s next phase of scale, overseeing top-of-funnel growth strategy, operations, and corporate development.

As the market landscape evolves and AI reshapes customer acquisition, Minimus is implementing an operational model to scale marketing and strategic alliances, which Nardi will manage.

“We are entering a phase of aggressive expansion that requires rigorous execution and a completely new playbook. Traditional marketing strategies are no longer enough in today’s fast-moving environment. We need an operational powerhouse at the helm. Yael is a world-class operator accustomed to zero-error environments and high-stakes execution. We are choosing intelligence, speed, and strategic alignment, and there is no one I trust more to run this machine.” – Ben Bernstein, CEO at Minimus

Nardi joins Minimus with over 15 years of experience advising high-growth startups, global investors, and technology corporations. Most recently, she served as Director at Meitar NY Inc. and Partner at Meitar Law Offices. Nardi was a lead corporate lawyer behind several significant M&A transactions, including Twistlock’s acquisition by Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – a deal in the container image hardening and runtime security space. Yael was also involved in other deals like SalesForce, Wiz, JFrog and more.

“I have worked with the Minimus team through some of their most critical milestones, and I know firsthand the massive potential of their technology. The demand for near-zero CVE container images and minimal container images with built-in security is only accelerating. Scaling a company in today’s environment requires the same 24/7 rigor, vendor accountability, and strategic precision as closing a major M&A deal. I am thrilled to step into this operational role and build the growth engine that will drive Minimus’s next chapter.” – Yael Nardi, Chief Business Officer, Minimus

Nardi, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) graduate from Tel Aviv University, will be based at Minimus’s New York City headquarters. In her capacity as CBO, she will work alongside the executive leadership team to drive the company’s growth objectives.

About Minimus

Minimus provides hardened container images and hardened Docker images engineered to achieve near-zero CVE exposure. Built continuously from source with the latest patches and security updates, Minimus images undergo rigorous container image hardening and attack surface reduction, delivering secure container images with seamless supply chain security and built-in compliance for FedRAMP, FIPS 140-3, CIS, and STIG standards. Through automatically generated SBOMs and real-time threat intelligence, Minimus empowers teams to prioritize remediation and avoid over 97% of container vulnerabilities – making it a compelling Chainguard alternative for teams seeking production-hardened, distroless container images at scale.

For more information, visit minimus.io.

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