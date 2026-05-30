The AI-Driven Valuation Explosion will go beyond Nvidia $5 Trillion. In May 2026, we have multiple companies valued at $3–6 trillion. We will have $10 trillion companies by the end of 2026 and $50 trillion companies by 2028.
NVIDIA (~$5.2T), Alphabet (~$4.6T), Apple (~$4.5T), and Microsoft (~$3.3T), with Amazon close behind at ~$2.9T. This is a dramatic shift from just 8 years ago.
The AI Boom is showing growth 2-3 times faster and more profitable than even the internet and cloud computing SAAS era.
Space at scale at humanoid robotics and Superintelligence will make things even more crazy.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “AI Boom is Proven. $50 Trillion Companies within 3 Years”
Maybe A.I. can figure out a way out of our oncoming national debt crisis.