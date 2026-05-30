AI Boom is Proven. $50 Trillion Companies within 3 Years

The AI-Driven Valuation Explosion will go beyond Nvidia $5 Trillion. In May 2026, we have multiple companies valued at $3–6 trillion. We will have $10 trillion companies by the end of 2026 and $50 trillion companies by 2028.

NVIDIA (~$5.2T), Alphabet (~$4.6T), Apple (~$4.5T), and Microsoft (~$3.3T), with Amazon close behind at ~$2.9T. This is a dramatic shift from just 8 years ago.

The AI Boom is showing growth 2-3 times faster and more profitable than even the internet and cloud computing SAAS era.

Space at scale at humanoid robotics and Superintelligence will make things even more crazy.