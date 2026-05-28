Anthropic Costs and Profit Margins

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Anthropic is likely at 75-90% profit margin most of the time on user subscriptions. Most users are likely in the 10-50% usage levels and some don’t use it all just like stored balance credit cards.

This means that AI data center operators at 60-80% profit margin or chip and memory makers in the same range of 70-80% profit margins are in comparable levels.

This dynamic can change if there was complete vertical integration from data centers, chips, models and applications.

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