Anthropic Costs and Profit Margins

Anthropic is likely at 75-90% profit margin most of the time on user subscriptions. Most users are likely in the 10-50% usage levels and some don’t use it all just like stored balance credit cards.

This means that AI data center operators at 60-80% profit margin or chip and memory makers in the same range of 70-80% profit margins are in comparable levels.

This dynamic can change if there was complete vertical integration from data centers, chips, models and applications.

The most popular AI subscription will run you about $20/month and it gives you access to most of the models and is good enough for the average daily user. But for a company like Anthropic how much does it cost the company to be servicing the user? It's safe to assume that the… pic.twitter.com/u61ItIvyLh — SemiAnalysis (@SemiAnalysis_) May 28, 2026