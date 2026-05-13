Casimr Microsparc Nanostructure Technology Taps More Than Chemical or Nuclear Energy

Sonny White and the Casimir Team have created nanostructures to get microwatts of continuous energy (could last centuries or millenia) by leveraging the Casimir force. In Casimr Energy there are fewer virtual particles between plates with a tiny gap which creates a force by having more virtual particles outside it. The first-generation microsparc delivers performance comparable to a small ceramic rechargeable battery or a solar panel no larger than your fingertip – but without the need for external charging or light.
They are building multi-layer Casimir chips and using advanced die-stacking to pack up to 100x more power into the same compact footprint. This should get towards milliwatts and then watts and even gigawatts eventually.
Harold Sonny white appeared on the 2318 episode of Joe Rogan.
Mass production will drive costs down for $100/watt and eventually $10 per watt. This will make Casimir Microsparcs competitive for the consumer electronics market. But they will have constant power without chemicals.
The first products will be hybrid power systems designed to work alongside existing batteries.
The first-generation microsparc delivers performance comparable to a small ceramic rechargeable battery or a solar panel no larger than your fingertip – but without the need for external charging or light. They want to power tiny sensors like tire pressure sensors.
They will power microwatts and milliwatts forever (if the nanostructures do not degrade).
By pushing the limits of performance at the chip level with denser multi-layer architectures and more advanced die-stacking techniques, they will significantly increase power density per device.
When manufactured at scale, these performance gains unlock the economics needed to deliver cost-effective, high-power systems.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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3 thoughts on “Casimr Microsparc Nanostructure Technology Taps More Than Chemical or Nuclear Energy”
This is a claim of a free energy machine that can extract infinite energy from the vacuum. To put it mildly, It is exceedingly unlikely that this works as described by the principles claimed.
I agree. I will have to see these chip hitting the actual market before I will believe any of this.
The Casimir force between plates (or between a plate and a sphere, etc) has been measured experimentally by multiple groups over the last few decades. If you allow the plates to snap, you should get a small amount of momentary work, W = F*x.
So the force and energy are there to be tapped, but tapping them continuously is challenging. The phenomenon of electrons tunneling from a higher to a lower potential is also experimentally verified, and fundamental to several modern technologies.
Combining these two phenomena, the proposed device should not be very different from a photovoltaic cell, just using a different excitation source. It would be converting one energy form to another, so it’s not any more “free” than photovoltaics.
You are right to be cautious, but the physics is at least plausible, and partially verified elsewhere.