CEOs Joining Trump’s China Trip Should Announce Deals like the May 2025 Middle East $2 Trillion Deals

In May, 2025, Trump’s Middle East tour (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE) where he brought 40+ executives including tech/finance heavyweights like Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Boeing, Amazon, Blackstone, resulted in major announcements for the big CEOs.

May 2025 Middle East Deals were announced on-site or within days. Massive investment pledges into the U.S. — Saudi Arabia for $600 billion commitment (including $142 billion defense and arms deals). Qatar with $243+ billion of big AI deals. UAE had $200+ billion commercial + $1.4 trillion in AI over a decade.

Totals were over $2 trillion in announced deals.

Company-specific quick wins were Boeing → Largest-ever aircraft order from Qatar Airways and shares hit 52-week highs.

Nvidia → Sale of over 18,000 latest AI chips to a Saudi firm + eased U.S. AI chip export restrictions to the Gulf.

SpaceX/Starlink → Approvals for aviation/maritime use in Saudi Arabia.

Others → AI data centers, crypto investments, defense/aviation contracts.

Tesla could get full FSD approval and factory expansions.

Trump bring American CEOs. China Xi can pick whatever deals they want from any and all of the US companies.

Jensen Huang of Nvidia does not seem to be joining and no other AI CEOs. This suggests no LLM model or Nvidia chip deal is likely.

Micron is joining which could be a memory chip deal.

Confirmed attendees include:

Elon Musk (Tesla),

Tim Cook (Apple),

Larry Fink (BlackRock),

Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone),

Kelly Ortberg (Boeing), and

execs from Qualcomm, Micron, Visa, Mastercard, Goldman Sachs, Meta, GE Aerospace, Cargill, Citi, Coherent, and Illumina.