Cerebras AI Wafer Sized Compute Raises IPO Price Nearly 20%

AI giant wafer chipmaker Cerebgas is raising its IPO price $185 per share instead of earlier $150-$160 price range.

The order book was oversubscribed 20+ times.

Bloomberg reports they are offering 30 million shares and will raise ~$5.55 billion.

The order book is over 20x+ oversubscribed.

Cerebras will try to challenge NVIDIA.

Amazon plans to use Cerebras chips alongside its Trainium processors.

OpenAI released its first model running on Cerebras chips in February.

OpenAI holds 33.4 million warrants for Cerebras shares. Cerebras’ market cap exceeds $40 billion

JUST IN: AI CHIPMAKER CEREBRAS JUST PRICED ITS IPO AT $185 PER SHARE, ABOVE THE $150-$160 MARKETED RANGE The order book was oversubscribed 20+ times. The full picture, per Bloomberg: The deal:

– IPO price: $185 (above the $150-$160 range, which had already been raised Monday)… pic.twitter.com/4BoIl99v2T — IPO Newsroom (@IPONewsroom_) May 13, 2026