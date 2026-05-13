AI giant wafer chipmaker Cerebgas is raising its IPO price $185 per share instead of earlier $150-$160 price range.
The order book was oversubscribed 20+ times.
Bloomberg reports they are offering 30 million shares and will raise ~$5.55 billion.
The order book is over 20x+ oversubscribed.
Cerebras will try to challenge NVIDIA.
Amazon plans to use Cerebras chips alongside its Trainium processors.
OpenAI released its first model running on Cerebras chips in February.
OpenAI holds 33.4 million warrants for Cerebras shares. Cerebras’ market cap exceeds $40 billion
JUST IN: AI CHIPMAKER CEREBRAS JUST PRICED ITS IPO AT $185 PER SHARE, ABOVE THE $150-$160 MARKETED RANGE
The order book was oversubscribed 20+ times.
The full picture, per Bloomberg:
The deal:
– IPO price: $185 (above the $150-$160 range, which had already been raised Monday)… pic.twitter.com/4BoIl99v2T
— IPO Newsroom (@IPONewsroom_) May 13, 2026
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2 thoughts on “Cerebras AI Wafer Sized Compute Raises IPO Price Nearly 20%”
Yesterday I received the following letter from a pre-IPO nanodiamond company I invested in in 2023. It was the first communication to shareholders in over 3 years (they were a lot more communicative in the capital-raise period). Beware pre-IPO companies with no revenues. They do frequent capital raises that can dilute their stock before, or if, they ever become cash-flow positive. You may not be able to wait that long and there’s limited off-ramps. Fortunately, it’s a very small investment for me.
“Dear AtomiQ Shareholders,
I am thrilled to share some outstanding news with you today!
Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTC: NDBI), through its majority-owned subsidiary AtomiQ, Inc., has received a second U.S. Patent Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This Notice of Allowance covers 19 claims under U.S. patent application No. 17/928,967 for a specialized high-porosity electrode architecture using metal-organic framework (MOF) coated with carbon nano-onion structures.
This latest patent builds directly on our previously allowed core nuclear voltaic technology. Together, they strengthen our integrated platform for ultra-long-life nuclear diamond batteries—advancing energy conversion and efficient long-term energy storage/delivery in one cohesive system. These innovations are key to creating commercially scalable, maintenance-free power solutions that can last decades without recharging or servicing.
We are very excited about the momentum this creates for AtomiQ. It further solidifies our intellectual property position in the emerging nuclear diamond / betavoltaic sector and brings us closer to commercialization opportunities in high-value markets such as aerospace, defense, medical devices, IoT sensors, and more.
You can read the full announcement here:
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/12/3293310/0/en/nuclear-diamond-batteries-inc-otc-ndbi-receives-second-u-s-patent-allowance-advancing-commercialization-of-ultra-long-life-nuclear-diamond-battery-platform.html
We will keep you updated as we make additional progress. More news is coming soon—stay tuned!
Thank you for your continued support and belief in AtomiQ’s vision. We are energized and focused on delivering long-term value through these groundbreaking technologies.
Best regards,
Greg Rubin
CEO
AtomiQ, Inc. (Majority-owned subsidiary of Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. – OTC: NDBI)
Email: [email protected]
Website: NuclearDiamondBatteriesInc.com”
If I was going to buy some of these shares I definitely wouldn’t do it on the first day of the IPO.