Criminal IP Returns to Infosecurity Europe 2026 with Advanced AI-Driven TI & ASM

Torrance, United States / California, May 19th, 2026, CyberNewswire

Criminal IP has announced its return to Infosecurity Europe 2026 with a focus on delivering more actionable, decision-ready intelligence through its continuously evolving platform. Taking place from June 2 to June 4 at ExCeL London, one of Europe’s most influential cybersecurity events will once again bring together security professionals from across the region, where Criminal IP will welcome visitors at Stand F45.

Since its first appearance at the event last year, the platform has advanced its capabilities across both Threat Intelligence (TI) and Attack Surface Management (ASM), placing greater emphasis on AI-driven analysis and contextual intelligence. These enhancements are designed to help security teams interpret external exposure data more efficiently, identify high-risk assets, and respond to threats with greater speed and precision. By refining how raw OSINT data is processed and correlated, Criminal IP continues to support more informed and timely decision-making in security operations.

Highlight Session: From Visibility to Threat Hunting

<caption: Case Study Session by CEO of Criminal IP>

As part of the official conference program, Byungtak Kang, CEO of Criminal IP, will present a featured case study session titled “From Visibility to Threat Hunting: A Case Study of AI-Driven Attack Surface Management.”

Scheduled for June 2 at 4:30 PM on the Case Study Stage, the session will explore how organizations can move beyond passive visibility and operationalize threat intelligence within real-world security environments.

Drawing from practical use cases, the presentation will demonstrate how AI-driven TI and ASM can be integrated with SIEM and SOAR platforms to enable automated detection and response. It will also highlight how security teams can identify and prioritize risks across exposed assets, while responding more effectively to threats such as phishing campaigns, command-and-control activity, and distributed denial-of-service attacks.

At Stand F45, visitors will be able to engage directly with the Criminal IP team and explore how the platform is applied across different security workflows. Live demonstrations will showcase how AI-enhanced intelligence can support faster analysis, clearer prioritization, and more effective response strategies. The team will also be available to discuss integration approaches and share insights based on real-world deployment scenarios.

Meeting reservations will be available both on-site and in advance through the Criminal IP Knowledge Hub page, allowing attendees to schedule one-on-one sessions tailored to their specific use cases and operational needs.

“This year, we’re focused on demonstrating how threat intelligence can move beyond data collection and become directly actionable within security operations,” said Byungtak Kang. “By strengthening our AI capabilities across both TI and ASM, we aim to help organizations respond faster and make more confident decisions in increasingly complex threat environments.”

About Criminal IP

Criminal IP is a cyber threat intelligence solution operated by AI SPERA that provides decision-ready IP address and domain reputation data to security teams worldwide. By continuously scanning the global internet, Criminal IP aggregates and contextualizes threat signals across IPs, domains, URLs, and attack infrastructure, covering malicious indicators, known vulnerabilities, exposed assets, and attacker behavior. Criminal IP’s mission is to give organizations real visibility into their cyber landscape and accelerate threat detection and response by delivering the intelligence needed to outsmart attackers. For more information, visit www.criminalip.io.

Contact

Michael Sena

Criminal IP

[email protected]

