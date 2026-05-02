Economics of a Megawatt of AI Data Center

Granular Unit Economics per MW
Cruseo CEO Lochmiller broke down the inputs/outputs with high precision (April 2025 contract pricing and the talk)
Upfront capex is ~$59M per MW of developed capacity.
Roughly half (~$30M) is IT (GPUs, CPUs, networking, storage, etc.).
The rest covers data center build, power plant/generation, and other infrastructure.
Annual revenue (pure infrastructure lease/IaaS layer) is ~$15M per MW.
Higher-value managed services/cloud layer can add another ~$15M+ per MW in revenue.
Annual opex is Only ~$1–1.1M per MW (power + other).
Net result is every MW developed can yield $1M+ in annual net revenue as pure infrastructure, with strong margins at the right layers. Payback is attractive (4 years on infra alone)
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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