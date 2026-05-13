FCC Approves Echostar ATT and SpaceX Deals

The FCC approved the $24 billion Echostar sale of spectrum to ATT and the $20 billion cash and stock sale of spectrum to SpaceX.
The FCC approved it for US customers to get faster speeds, increased coverage, stronger competition, and innovative new services direct from next-gen satellites straight to your smartphone.
Thanks to President Trump, America is leading the world again. 🇺🇸
Today, the @FCC approved two major transactions that mean faster Internet, stronger competition, & global leadership in next-gen Internet from space (D2D).
These FCC approvals unlock big wins for consumers! pic.twitter.com/WMui9p8nWi
— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) May 12, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.