Have Industries, World and GDP Have Been Transformed Before?

I have an article about replatforming and how business can become radically bigger, faster and more profitable with new technologies and processes. But here we focus on actual transformation and step changes to the world and industries.

The Industrial revolution had 10-20X the annual GDP growth rate of the Agrarian or pre-industrial ages. The stone age had zero % annual gdp growth.

Does it even make sense that the Space and AI age would not have radically more GDP growth rates and profits? Look at the picture. Why would your intuition be that things would stay the same.

Overall agrarian movement pattern. Land travel capped at ~20–40 miles/day. water (especially sailing) enabled 5–10x more ground coverage. Long trips took weeks/months, and “speed” was measured in days per route rather than mph.

Early steam (1820s–mid-1800s). Top speed ~20–30 mph, averages 15–20 mph including stops. 150 miles per day. By late 1800s/early 1900s, faster (50+ km/h averages on good routes). 300-600 miles per day and 1000-3000 miles per week.

Highways (pre-Eisenhower era, early autos/roads ~1900–1950s). Poor unpaved/gravel roads limited effective speeds. Famous 1919 U.S. Army transcontinental convoy. 3,251 miles in 62 days → ~52–58 miles/day average at ~5–6 mph overall. Post-Eisenhower Interstates (1950s+), 50–70+ mph sustained, 400–800+ miles/day easy. Weekly became thousands of miles.

Commercial jets cruise ~500–600 mph (Mach ~0.8). Daily now 1,000–5,000+ miles routine.

Suborbital/orbital point-to-point (future Starship) could cross continents or other side of the world in ~30–45 minutes at orbital speeds (~17,500 mph / ~Mach 23–25 at altitude).

Companies Cannot Become Bigger than GDP?

Before the industrial revolution world GDP was less than $1 trillion. Now it is $120 trillion and there are $4 and 5 trillion companies. 1850 $360 billion. 1900 $1.1 trillion. $30T in 1970 (inflation adjusted with PPP). But actual GDP at the time was $5 trillion in 1972 in 1972 $. Mag 7 companies had 15-40% per year growth. There are companies bigger than the world GDP of 1972. EVen adjusting for inflation top 7-10 technology companies are bigger than the world GDP of 1972.

World GDP is Stable?

When the USA was in WW2 they invested massive amounts into the economy to more than double wartime production, loads of factories and doubled GDP in 4 years with 18% per year GDP. Massive AI investments can be sustainable with productivity gains. World GDP growth is not stable.

Massive AI spending can sustainably drive GDP growth to 15-30% per year.

When the world had an agricultural economy GDP growth was 0.1-0.2% per year. Industrial revolution took it to 1-2% per year and then certain periods had 3-5% per year. Between the years 1.C.E. and 1800, the average annual global GDP growth rate was virtually zero (roughly 0.1% to 0.2%). However, between 1800 and 1920, the annual growth rate accelerated to approximately 1.5% as the Industrial Revolution spread. Following World War II, this further accelerated to average around 3.5% per year up through 2020.

IF Space Transportation Adds to Airplanes

30-60 minute delivery anywhere in the world is a different business than airlines. Different profit margins, different markets. More value to entirely new markets of putting high value communications and AI into space and accessing 1 million to 100 billion times more resources and energy in the solar system. How much value to 1 million North American continents?

The airline industry is substantially larger than the railroad (rail transport) industry by revenue—roughly 1.7–2x larger globally and 3–4x larger in the US.

FedEx, UPS, and DHL (Deutsche Post DHL Group) generate combined annual net profits of roughly $13–14 billion today—vastly larger (roughly 8–15x or more, inflation-adjusted) than the typical profits (or frequent losses) of old national postal services like the pre-2000s USPS, Royal Mail, or traditional postal monopolies.

Displacing Ways of Work and Getting New Value

Mainframes modified regular manual office work.

PCs modified mainframe office work. IBM $100-200 billion before and Microsoft $3-4 billion now.

On prem and corporate IT software got displaced by more profitable SAAS and cloud computing.

Displacing or Adding to Telecom

Nokia $200 billion, Blackberry $50 billion, Motorola less.

Apple $4 trillion now. $2T+ from other smartphone segments in samsung, and China smartphones and Google and App companies.

Smartphones and apps is 20X what cellphone telecom was before. Multiples of the old ATT and traditional telecom combined.