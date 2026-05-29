How Has Anthropic Become the Top AI Company?

Theo is an AI practitioner. He and his team use the AI to code for their own startup. He personally uses over $500/month of API compute and members of his team use $2000/month. He indicates the shift for Anthropic was Claude 4.5 becoming really useful. The pricing then shifted and they bumped everyone up by one model so the pricing increased. The number of tokens people needed to use to do the same work increased. Two times the users, three times the token and using for twice as many problems. This increased revenue by 12 times. Costs did not increase as much. They are thus profitable. Anthropic is still on a 10X increase for the year which means going form $10 billion to $100 billion per year in ARR. The most recent announcement is $47 billion per year in ARR up from 5-6 months ago at $9 billion.

Anthropic is supported by all of the major cloud providers.

Anthropic just finished a raise for $65 billion at a $965 billion valuation. The are profitable now.

OpenAI is still growing revenue but tracking to 2-3X.

OpenAI is already smaller on revenue and growing more slowly and is still not profitable and unlikely to be profitable for two years or more. OpenAI has to get out its IPO ASAP because they will only fall further behind for the 2-6 quarters. If they come back strongly it could take quite a bit longer.