LuxSci Launches Enterprise-Grade HIPAA-Compliant Email Security for Mid-Sized Healthcare Organizations

Cambridge, MA, May 5th, 2026, CyberNewswire

New right-sized offering brings advanced encryption, easy API integration, and HITRUST-certified compliance to the most underserved segment in healthcare email — with pricing starting at $99/month

LuxSci, a leading provider of HIPAA compliant secure healthcare communications, today announced the launch of LuxSci Secure High Volume Email for mid-sized healthcare organizations, the industry’s trusted HIPPA-compliant email solution now packaged and priced for mid-size healthcare organizations. Regional health systems, health plans, specialty group practices, urgent care networks, and multi-site regional providers can now access LuxSci’s enterprise-grade email security and encryption infrastructure at published, volume-based pricing — with no custom quote required.

LuxSci Secure High Volume Email for mid-sized healthcare organizations delivers the same HITRUST CSF r2-certified email security and flexible encryption capabilities that power communications for some of the largest healthcare organizations in the industry. The new LuxSci mid-sized offer is tiered and priced for organizations with email sending volumes of between 300 and 99,000 emails per month.

LuxSci Secure High Volume Email is built on the company’s proprietary SecureLine encryption technology, which automatically selects the optimal email encryption method — TLS, secure portal fallback, PGP, or S/MIME — on a per-recipient basis at the time of delivery, with no action required from senders or recipients. This intelligent, adaptive encryption method goes significantly beyond TLS-only or portal fallback models offered by basic platforms, giving mid-market healthcare organizations the flexibility and cybersecurity depth they need as HIPAA regulations tighten and email threats continue to get more sophisticated.

Key capabilities include:

Automatic email encryption via SecureLine — encrypt every email and its content, including Protected Health Information (PHI), with per-recipient adaptive encryption across TLS, portal fallback, PGP, and S/MIME.

via SecureLine — encrypt every email and its content, including Protected Health Information (PHI), with per-recipient adaptive encryption across TLS, portal fallback, PGP, and S/MIME. Advanced REST API with webhooks for dataflows into enterprise systems — supports unlimited messages/hour with failover, queuing, plus webhooks can push email engagement data back to EHRs, CRMs, RCM and customer data platforms.

— supports unlimited messages/hour with failover, queuing, plus webhooks can push email engagement data back to EHRs, CRMs, RCM and customer data platforms. Comprehensive audit logging and reporting — message-level tracking, delivery status, engagement reporting, and downloadable reports for compliance officers.

— message-level tracking, delivery status, engagement reporting, and downloadable reports for compliance officers. HITRUST CSF r2 certification, BAA, GDPR-compliant, and US-EU Privacy Framework agreement all included.

all included. Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace overlay — use LuxSci’s Secure Email Gateway add-on to integrate directly with existing M365 or Google Workspace environments, adding HIPAA-compliant encryption without migration or user retraining.

— use LuxSci’s Secure Email Gateway add-on to integrate directly with existing M365 or Google Workspace environments, adding HIPAA-compliant encryption without migration or user retraining. HIPAA-compliant patient engagement — secure outbound email campaigns with PHI-powered hyper-segmentation, automated workflows, and personalized emails for marketing campaigns, proactive patient communications, appointment reminders, care gap outreach, new plan enrollments, healthcare education, and more – with LuxSci Secure Marketing add-on.

New Published LuxSci Pricing

LuxSci Secure High Volume Emai for mid-sized healthcare organizations features published pricing based on monthly sending volume:

Up to 9,999 emails/month – $99/month

10,000 – 29,999 emails/month – $199/month

30,000 – 49,999 emails/month – $299/month

50,000 – 99,999 emails/month – $399/month

100,000+ emails/month – Custom

“Mid-size healthcare organizations have been underserved for too long, forced to choose between inadequate email security tools that weren’t built for healthcare and HIPAA compliance and enterprise level solutions that felt too big or too complex,” said Mark Leonard, CEO of LuxSci. “Our new secure email packaging for mid-sized organizations changes that. We’re bringing the same encryption depth, ease of integration into EHRs, CRMs and other systems, and compliance rigor that powers our largest customers – and making it accessible for mid-sized organizations to easily evaluate and buy.”

Timing and Market Context

The launch comes at a critical moment for healthcare organizations. The HHS HIPAA Security Rule change, expected to finalize in mid-2026, is anticipated to mandate email encryption as a required safeguard, elevating email security from addressable to a regulatory requirement for thousands of organizations that have not yet upgraded their compliance posture. LuxSci secure email is designed to meet these requirements, backed by HITRUST CSF r2 certification and the company’s 20-year track record in secure healthcare communications.

Availability

LuxSci Secure Email for mid-sized healthcare organizations is available immediately. Pricing and product details are published here.

Users can contact LuxSci to set up a call or DEMO.

About LuxSci

LuxSci is a leading provider of secure healthcare communications solutions for the healthcare industry. The company offers secure email, marketing, forms and hosting, delivering HIPAA‑compliant communication solutions that enable organizations to safely manage and transmit sensitive data, including protected health information (PHI). Founded in 1999 and recently merged with digital care and telehealth provider Ovia Health, LuxSci serves more than 2,000 customers across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, suppliers, healthcare retail, home care providers, and healthcare systems, as well as organizations operating in other highly regulated industries. LuxSci is HITRUST‑certified. Current customers include Athenahealth, 1-800 Contacts, Lucerna Health, Eurofins, and Rotech Healthcare, among others.

Contact

Wermter

Pete

LuxSci

[email protected]

