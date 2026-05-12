Lyrie.ai Deploys Real-Time Zero-Day Tracking Across Global Enterprise Infrastructure

DUBAI, UAE, May 11th, 2026, TechnologyWire

OTT Cybersecurity LLC, the company behind Lyrie.ai, today announced several milestones that together position the company as foundational security infrastructure for the agentic AI era: the deployment of a real-time zero-day tracking and disclosure system designed to notify affected organizations of active exploit activity; acceptance into Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program (CVP); and the public release of the Agent Trust Protocol (ATP), an open cryptographic standard for securing AI agents operating autonomously on the internet.

Real-Time Zero-Day Tracking: Finding Threats Before They Become Breaches

The cybersecurity industry has long struggled with a dangerous gap: vulnerabilities can be exploited in the wild for days, weeks, or months before organizations running affected systems are notified. Lyrie is designed to close that gap.

Lyrie’s autonomous threat intelligence engine continuously monitors global infrastructure, open-source repositories, API surfaces, and agent-to-agent communication channels to identify zero-day vulnerabilities as they emerge. When a zero-day is confirmed, Lyrie’s system can generate a disclosure package that includes proof-of-concept analysis, impact assessment, and remediation guidance for affected companies and organizations.

In verified cases, Lyrie has tracked and disclosed active vulnerabilities affecting enterprise and critical infrastructure environments across multiple sectors. Affected organizations have received patch packages and remediation guidance from Lyrie’s team within hours of discovery — not after public disclosure.

“The difference between a breach and a near-miss is usually measured in hours. We built Lyrie to be the system that finds the threat before it finds you — and tells you exactly what to do about it.” said Guy Sheetrit, CEO and Founder of OTT Cybersecurity LLC, the company behind Lyrie.ai.

Acceptance into Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program

OTT Cybersecurity LLC was accepted into Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program (CVP), Anthropic’s framework for verifying legitimate dual-use cybersecurity operators. CVP acceptance supports Lyrie’s work around vulnerability research, offensive security tooling, and red-team workflows on Claude’s AI infrastructure, subject to Anthropic’s applicable safety and security policies.

“Being among the first companies accepted into Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program validates what we’ve built. Lyrie isn’t a security tool that sits alongside AI. It’s the security layer that AI runs on top of”.

The Agent Trust Protocol: A Cryptographic Standard for AI Agent Identity

Enterprises and governments are deploying autonomous AI agents at unprecedented speed — agents that read email, write code, move money, sign contracts, and act on behalf of human operators. The security model for those agents has not existed at enterprise scale. Lyrie was built to change that.

The Agent Trust Protocol (ATP), authored by Lyrie’s research team and published openly at lyrie.ai/research, is a cryptographic standard that lets any system verify, in real time:

Identity — who the AI agent is.

Scope — what it is authorized to do.

Attestation — whether it or its instructions have been tampered with.

Delegation — who delegated authority.

Revocation — whether that authority has been revoked.

“Every AI agent on the internet today is a stranger. You don’t know who it is, what it’s authorized to do, or whether it’s been tampered with. ATP is the protocol that changes that.” Guy adds.

The protocol is open, royalty-free, and slated for submission to the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). The reference implementation is published under MIT license at github.com/OTT-Cybersecurity-LLC/lyrie-ai.

About OTT Cybersecurity LLC and Lyrie.ai

Lyrie is a unified offensive and defensive security platform built for the AI era:

lyrie hack — a single command that runs a 7-phase autonomous penetration test, generating proof-of-concept exploits and code-level remediation.

Real-time zero-day tracking — autonomous discovery workflows and disclosure support for affected organizations.

GPU-accelerated red-teaming — GCG and AutoDAN adversarial workflows on H200 GPU infrastructure, supporting Crescendo and TAP attack chains.

OWASP ASI 2026 — coverage mapped to the OWASP Agentic Security Initiative threat catalog.

Omega-Suite binary research— autonomous zero-day discovery workflows in compiled software.

Hardware-flexible deployment — consumer hardware through enterprise GPU clusters.

Nine built-in security tools — reconnaissance, exploitation, and remediation in a single agent.

For more information: https://lyrie.ai | Research: https://lyrie.ai/research | GitHub: github.com/OTT-Cybersecurity-LLC/lyrie-ai | X: @lyrie_ai