Quantinuum Helios With 98 Physical Qubits and 50 Logical Qubits

The Helios platform is now available to customers through Quantinuum’s cloud service and on-premises offering. It has 98 Physical Qubits and 50 logical qubits with very low error rates.

Launched Nov 2025, Quantinuum trapped-ion, Helios system is in a fully entangled GHZ state. They are fully error-corrected logical qubits at a ~2:1 physical-to-logical encoding rate using their Iceberg code (only ~2 ancilla qubits per logical block).

These outperform raw physical qubits. This is among the highest demonstrated logical counts and the best real-hardware efficiency to date.

Quantinuum and QuEra are furthest along today.