SpaceX will be able to more than double its revenue every year from 2026-2028 and beyond.
Most of the revenue and profits will come from AI. AI infrastructure at the data centers they build 4 times faster than competitors and at thousands of Tesla energy locations and then in space. This will enable more revenue from AI applications.
SpaceX will be central to the world and AI economies.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
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5 thoughts on “SPACEX AI Multiple Revenue Doubling SECRETS for $10-20T Valuation in 2028”
I stated it elsewhere here on NBF but is worth repeating:
Worldwide
the total software market is 1 Trillion dollar per year
the total communication/telecommunication is 2-4 trillions per year
the total air travel market is another 1 trillion
The global GDP is approximately 100-110 trillion per year. with a stable average growth of 3.5% per year in the last 20 years
Office/administrative/intellectual jobs contribute to 15-35% of global GDP.
so since the global GDP is roughly 100 Trillions lets assume that is between 15-35 trillions.
in its filing SpaceX claimed:
Segment Claimed TAM
AI $26.5 trillion
Connectivity (Starlink broadband + mobile) $1.6 trillion
Space-enabled solutions $370 billion
Total $28.5 trillion
So it fundamentally claims that
1) It will replace EVERY software company in the world with its AI products
2) it will replace EVERY telecommunications company in the world and grow the sector by 50% the current market
3) it will replace EVERY airline
4) it will replace between 70%-160% of EVERY administrative/office/intellectual job (70% if we assume the market for that segment at 35T and 160% if it is only 15T)
5) fundamentally it will redirect/intercept approximately 25% of global GDP
when we assume 10-20T over the 26T USD by 2028 it means that it should be considered reasonable to achieve 35-75% of this projected goals by 2028 or let’s be generous, in a few years time frame.
As the world GDP growth is stable at around 3.5%, either SPACEX can intercept all the world growth of the next 5 years (which is worth nothing would be already past 2028 being 2031) OR redirects (which is a polite way of saying that it drains) one quarter of the global GDP, all without catastrophic aftershocks that disrupt EVERY aspect of the world economy.
Who thinks it is possible, should try to explain how.
The frontier models/datacenters (they are sort of intertwined) will never ROI. Current hardware is obsolete within 3 years and the money will not ROI in that short time span. The DCs will have to upgrade hardware to more energy efficient chips and architectures or the lcompetitors win. The only (real) economic motivator is the hope that they will win the race to singularity and thus make profits in the future dominating basically whatever they want.
However, I doubt long term world domination is the motivation. More likely just a fast get-rich-scheeme with hyped IPOs.
Space based AI (or rather free infinite power) makes a lot of sense, even in the short term if one does the math. However, there is a big problem with chip raditation tolerance that must be solved. Now, AI workloads aren’t that sensitive to bit-flips so maybe it can be solved mostly in the software layer, some shielding and a less dense chip layout. It must be done nevertheless.
Either that or they solve power beaming and skip launching the DCs. This is probably better and it feels safer to be able to pull the plug on sky-net rather than having it out of reach in orbit. The power can be used for other stuff as well. The DCs can be serviced and upgraded. SpaceX get to launch more stuff because now it’s not only power for AI but for everything currently using fossile power.
I wonder about the motivation to over-hype the SpaceX IPO. If the intention is to invest, it makes more sense to anti-hype so stocks can be obtained cheaper.
The hype should start after stocks are obtained?
There have been numerous reports that 25-50% of data centers are either delayed or being cancelled altogether. The bottleneck is partly the lack of power and/or transmission lines, but also perceived lack of demand. Cost of data centers and speed of construction is a major factor in either case. Now that private equity and mega-corporate money are drying up, the largest builders are turning to the IPO market and getting into the indexes to force 401k and pension money to invest.
Does a slowdown in data center build – which was higher spending than all single family homes in 2025 – help or hurt SpaceX in terms of relying on compute rental to other AI companies? If they can somehow handle the power & transmission issues, it should help. But if demand is proving to be less than anticipated they, along with the whole AI industry, will suffer; the entire stock market and economy will suffer too.
Are these data centers powered by renewables and storage or FFs?
Seems the main strategies emerging for AI-scale power are:
1. Renewables + storage + grid (Google/Meta style)
2. Renewables + nuclear (Microsoft, AWS increasingly)
3. Natural gas as fast dispatchable power (xAI currently, and some GPU clouds)
4. Dedicated behind-the-meter generation — increasingly including nuclear proposals.
I do not support with sacrificing emissions just to get ahead of the competition.