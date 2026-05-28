SpaceX and SpaceXAI Are Changing Quickly. Understanding Profits and Growth and IPO Price Action

How much of a gamechanger is the Anthropic deal with SpaceX?
What is the income statement impact ?
What is likely to happen for the SpaceX IPO pricing and trading on the day and for the rest of the year.
As a disclaimer and disclosure, Brian is an investor with stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, and other stocks, indexes, ETFs, as well as startups, and is actively involved in startup ventures and with wealth management.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.