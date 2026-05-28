SpaceX and SpaceXAI Are Changing Quickly. Understanding Profits and Growth and IPO Price Action

How much of a gamechanger is the Anthropic deal with SpaceX?

What is the income statement impact ?

What is likely to happen for the SpaceX IPO pricing and trading on the day and for the rest of the year.

As a disclaimer and disclosure, Brian is an investor with stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, and other stocks, indexes, ETFs, as well as startups, and is actively involved in startup ventures and with wealth management.