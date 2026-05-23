SpaceX SHOCKING AI Revenue from Elon Web Services and Cursor Will be HUGE for the SPACEX IPO

XAI Colossus 1 and part of 2 is leasing to Anthropic for $15 billion per year. This will mean SpaceXAI will be able to have more deals to build faster with huge profits. They can be renting ½ of the new capacity to scale the earth based data centers to 100B+/year high-margin rental business by 2027 and even $200 billion in 2028.

More deals and more construction will make AI data centers and Cursor enterprise AI business the main business for spaceX until AI data centers in space take over in 2028-2029.