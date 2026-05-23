XAI Colossus 1 and part of 2 is leasing to Anthropic for $15 billion per year. This will mean SpaceXAI will be able to have more deals to build faster with huge profits. They can be renting ½ of the new capacity to scale the earth based data centers to 100B+/year high-margin rental business by 2027 and even $200 billion in 2028.
More deals and more construction will make AI data centers and Cursor enterprise AI business the main business for spaceX until AI data centers in space take over in 2028-2029.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
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4 thoughts on “SpaceX SHOCKING AI Revenue from Elon Web Services and Cursor Will be HUGE for the SPACEX IPO”
Hm… I think this is a good business, but even if SpaceX can get the chips, from where do they get the power? They will soon max out at 2GW in Memphis. Then there are no more available gas turbine plants, and the local opposition will try to stop going beyond 2GW. Forget 10GW.
So how would they be able to expand their AI-compute-service? Space data centers – brilliant as they are – are years away.
Are you kidding? All the analysts say that the documention provided for the IPO reveals that is garbage and a scam to defraud pension funds via fast tracking. Patrick Boyle on YouTube has a detailed analysis (and is not the only one) and specifically regarding datacenter renting… They signed contract with 60 days termination notice, we are here discussing long term projections and xAI was so desperate that accepted to provide lease at 60 days notice, many apartments require 90 days… Just saying.
Boyle fund. Palomar (2011–~2018) was a quantitative CTA focused on systematic futures trading. CTA (Commodity Trading Advisor / managed futures) strategies, such as the systematic trend-following approach used by Patrick Boyle’s Palomar Capital Management, have historically delivered lower absolute returns than equities.
The 2011–2018 period was a classic equity bull market (S&P 500 +~200% cumulative, strong years like 2013 +32%). CTAs generally underperformed equities on absolute returns during this time but delivered stable, low-vol absolute returns with low correlation
CTA strategies are not designed to beat equities in bull markets — they are built for diversification.
CTAs typically 4–7%.
Cumulative total return (end-2010 to end-2018): ≈ +202.6% for the SP Tech Index vs. ≈ +135.7% for the S&P 500.
Annualized return: Tech Index ≈ +14.8–15.0% vs. S&P 500 ≈ +11.3%. vs 4-7% for CTAs,Inflation chews up half or more of CTA returns
Hi Brian,
Thank you for the reply.
You can criticize CTA, but the point still stands, it is not only Patrick Boyle and multiple sources noted the enormous red flags of the IPO in general and for XAI in particular.
-Yahoo Finance indicated yesterday that the Total Accessible Market projections are way too rosy.
-The Wall Street Journal (not a mouthpiece of these pesky anti-Musk leftists) titled “SpaceX’s IPO Is a Bet Gravity Doesn’t Apply to Elon Musk”
-Investors’ Business Dayly did another piece rising many issues
-Seeking Alpha titled “The Terrifying Truth Behind The SpaceX IPO” and it was not good.
Investopedia titled “SpaceX Is Lining Up a Huge IPO. The Numbers Show That Big Deals Don’t Guarantee Big Returns.”
And the criticism is always the same: real big costs, significant debts, optimism unjustified by the results so far, Musk retains 80% of voting, investors cannot sue, cannot oust him (or at least control him) if necessary, he remains allowed to spin off new companies (even with styuff developed internally), Musk big payoff is listed as unlikely (which means that the objectives on one hand are highly speculative and unrealistic, but on the other hand the company is not required to log them as costs, nonetheless musk can still collateralize them, borrowing on them and also using them as collateral for future spaceX investments de facto double-exposing the company)
Is not just Patrick Boyle.
You can build the hype, but when you have to present the numbers and the numbers are bad, people who live for the numbers and to define tehir investment strategies by them they say is bad.
They also say that the fast track in the NASDAQ-100 is a move especially made BECAUSE THE PICTURE IS BAD: it was done to capture the automatic investment of pension funds and index investors that. Those who can pick and choose won’t buy into it. Those that have automatic risk dispersion strategies, paradoxically, are screwed