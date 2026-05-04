SpaceX Starlink Supplier Projects 100M High Speed Internet Customers in 2028 and 200M in 2030

Starlink supplier projects 100M starlink high speed internet terminals 2028 and 200 million 2030. This is inline with my projections from last week based on looking at customers and price points.

I divided up countries into high speed internet subscription tiers. And I have project may ten Starship launches in 2026 and 100 in 2027 (based on FAA approvals, launch towers) conversion to V4 Starship in 2027 and then moving onto 500+ launches in 2028 to get to all the V3 high speed internet constellation and the DTC constellation. Price cuts at least for 3-12 month trials to get customers. Making a mini 2 dish smaller, slower and under $100 to make. Increasing dish production from 25k-50K per day this year (already 25k per day and going to 50K per day) and two to three more doublings in dish production. 200K per day to get 70M per year, 400K per day for 140M per year.

This will be $100-150B per year in communication subscription revenue from SpaceX Starlink high speed internet and $200-300B in 2030.

There will be another $100-200 billion per year in Direct to cellphone revenue.

There will also be more revenue from advertising, getting customers and revenue for X, X Payments and Grok.