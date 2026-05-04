SpaceX Starship Flight 12 Likely Late May After Generator Explosion and Deluge Damaged

During a high-volume deluge test on the new Orbital Launch Pad 2 one of the methalox gas generators that supplies high-pressure nitrogen for the deluge system exploded. The explosion sent roof panels and debris flying.
There was the target launch of May 12 for the 12th SpaceX Starship flight. This could be delayed by 1-2 weeks.
Upon further review… what was THAT?!?! Yikes! pic.twitter.com/CROE5es0bR
— MattZ (@wvmattz) May 3, 2026
No major structural damage to the pad itself or the flame trench appears to have occurred. It was isolated to the gas generator and some overhead cover and roofing.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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