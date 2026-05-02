SpaceX Starship Flight 12 is scheduled to launch May 12, 22:30 UTC / 17:30 CDT
An advisory has appeared on the CADENA Operational Information System.
– NEW Trajectory
– Afternoon Launch Window.
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1 thought on “SpaceX Starship Flight 12 May 12”
I hope it will be successful. Ability to deliver 100 tons to LEO in reusable and 200 tons in expendable mode – way bigger, complex payloads is a big thing. The whole ISS (space station) weight is about 450 tons!
So basically that means whole space station could be assembled on Earth and launched with 1 launch!
But it took them some time. Last launch(11th) was in October or so.