SpaceX Starship Flight 12 May 12

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SpaceX Starship Flight 12 is scheduled to launch May 12, 22:30 UTC / 17:30 CDT

An advisory has appeared on the CADENA Operational Information System.
– NEW Trajectory
– Afternoon Launch Window.

1 thought on “SpaceX Starship Flight 12 May 12”

  1. I hope it will be successful. Ability to deliver 100 tons to LEO in reusable and 200 tons in expendable mode – way bigger, complex payloads is a big thing. The whole ISS (space station) weight is about 450 tons!

    So basically that means whole space station could be assembled on Earth and launched with 1 launch!

    But it took them some time. Last launch(11th) was in October or so.

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